Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alaska Air Group stock on October 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/8/2025.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.4%

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 3,332,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,092,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,710 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,583,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13,557.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 621,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 603,097 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

