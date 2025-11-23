Rep. Kevin Hern Sells O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in O’Reilly Automotive stock on October 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.