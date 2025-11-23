Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Oracle stock on October 7th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/7/2025.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,475,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.17. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

