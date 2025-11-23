Pearson (NYSE:PSO) vs. Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Head to Head Comparison

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearson has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 3.65% -310.15% 2.75% Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $942.73 million 2.05 $37.43 million $0.70 68.31 Pearson $3.52 billion 2.38 $554.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Pearson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Pearson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pearson 0 2 2 1 2.80

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Pearson has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pearson is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pearson beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

