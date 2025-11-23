Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Head-To-Head Review

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $73.89 million 3.49 $27.51 million $2.84 7.82 Blue Foundry Bancorp $45.68 million 3.60 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -17.22

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parke Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 23.95% 11.15% 1.58% Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.84% -0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.