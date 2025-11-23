Head-To-Head Review: Aspire Biopharma (ASBP) and The Competition

Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) is one of 617 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aspire Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspire Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspire Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aspire Biopharma Competitors 5779 12190 37608 1167 2.60

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Aspire Biopharma’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspire Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.2% of Aspire Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Aspire Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aspire Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspire Biopharma $1,941.00 -$12.54 million -0.19 Aspire Biopharma Competitors $975.78 million -$44.99 million 12.33

Aspire Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aspire Biopharma. Aspire Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aspire Biopharma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspire Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspire Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspire Biopharma N/A N/A -1,052.55% Aspire Biopharma Competitors -1,425.99% -589.65% -28.81%

Summary

Aspire Biopharma competitors beat Aspire Biopharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aspire Biopharma

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management. It develops formulation for a sublingually administered melatonin sleep-aid product; vitamins D, E, and K; testosterone; and semaglutide, as well as formulations for anti-nausea products, anti-psychotic products, ED drugs, seizure medication, and several other classes of drugs. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

