Critical Survey: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) versus Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 3 10 2 0 1.93 iRhythm Technologies 1 2 11 1 2.80

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus price target of $45.27, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $201.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 6.05% 24.67% 9.37% iRhythm Technologies -7.32% -41.86% -4.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and iRhythm Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 5.35 $126.04 million $0.54 64.28 iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 9.68 -$113.29 million ($1.61) -110.45

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats iRhythm Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.