Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on October 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/8/2025.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,534,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $306.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock valued at $58,896,009. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

