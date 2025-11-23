Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Microsoft stock on October 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.12. 31,412,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,093,975. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

