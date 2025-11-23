Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Sold Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Owens Corning stock on October 7th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/7/2025.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 2,014,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

