Rep. Julie Johnson Sells The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group stock on October 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/8/2025.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

