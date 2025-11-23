Sen. John Boozman Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock on October 3rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 217,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,584. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,479,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $9,934,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,228,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 230,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,906,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 164,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,785,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.