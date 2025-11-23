Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund stock on November 3rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TPYP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,833. The stock has a market cap of $701.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73. Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

About Senator Boozman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 871,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 388.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth $1,228,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

