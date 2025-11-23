Adagio Medical (ADGM) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Adagio Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adagio Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Adagio Medical Competitors 1229 3827 7157 271 2.52

Profitability

As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Adagio Medical’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adagio Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Adagio Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Medical N/A -791.01% -199.58% Adagio Medical Competitors -482.31% -268.83% -21.33%

Risk and Volatility

Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.88, meaning that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adagio Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Medical $600,000.00 -$75.04 million -0.52 Adagio Medical Competitors $1.75 billion $196.04 million 5.39

Adagio Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Medical. Adagio Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Adagio Medical peers beat Adagio Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Adagio Medical Company Profile

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

