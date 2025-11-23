Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) & Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Critical Analysis

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Immersion has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immersion and Vuzix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $163.13 million 1.19 $90.06 million $2.78 2.15 Vuzix $5.31 million 32.74 -$73.54 million ($0.46) -4.72

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 7.31% 21.53% 8.75% Vuzix -707.90% -113.11% -101.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Immersion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immersion and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vuzix 1 0 1 0 2.00

Immersion currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.85%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Vuzix.

Summary

Immersion beats Vuzix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It serves markets, including mobility, gaming, automotive, virtual and augmented reality, and wearables, as well as residential, commercial, and industrial Internet of Things. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines. It also provides certified ERP SaaS logistics solution to support hand-held mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. It holds approximately 375 patents and patents pending and various IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. It sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

