Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,736 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Broadcom worth $2,362,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

