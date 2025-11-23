Rhumbline Advisers Buys 115,063 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,066 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Coinbase Global worth $131,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 58,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 110.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $240.41 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.81, for a total value of $17,920,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,171 shares of company stock valued at $234,838,249. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

