13,414 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Bought by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

