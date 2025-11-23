Vestor Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,164 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after buying an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 83,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $662.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $672.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

