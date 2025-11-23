Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.17. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.