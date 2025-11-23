Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 2.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,258,000 after buying an additional 271,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.46. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.