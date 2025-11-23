South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South32 and Canadian Zeolite”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.78 billion 1.58 $213.00 million N/A N/A Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 0.84 -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.89

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Zeolite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for South32 and Canadian Zeolite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 6 0 1 2.29 Canadian Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Canadian Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Canadian Zeolite -6.50% N/A -11.94%

Risk and Volatility

South32 has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South32 beats Canadian Zeolite on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

