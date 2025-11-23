Vestor Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,331.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 482.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $546.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.88.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

