Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 327,543 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $226,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

