Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 260.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

