CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stake Increased by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth grew its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.5%

CVS opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

