Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 108,181.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,545 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $63,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.