Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,572 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $725.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $656.12 and a 200 day moving average of $596.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

