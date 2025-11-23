CrowdStrike $CRWD Stake Boosted by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 3.4% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $490.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.32. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.32, a PEG ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.93.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

