Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

