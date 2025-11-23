Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $590.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.13.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

