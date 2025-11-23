Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,108,000 after buying an additional 324,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TSM opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

