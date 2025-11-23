Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $23.87 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $185.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

