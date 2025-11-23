TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IWF opened at $457.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

