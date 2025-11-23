FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Holdings Lessened by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $314,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FedEx by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $64,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.55.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

