TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

