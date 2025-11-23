Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 30.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) traded up 30.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
