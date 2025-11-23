Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.7150. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 117,652 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 389,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 726.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 159,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

