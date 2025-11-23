Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 536,434 shares.
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
