Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.91. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 72,004 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Aytu BioPharma last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aytu BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

