Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,161,518 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,084,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,157,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $662.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.31 and a 200-day moving average of $638.91.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
