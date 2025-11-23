J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $33.35 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,027 shares of company stock worth $27,818,497 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.