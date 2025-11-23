Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after purchasing an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $203.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $206.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.