Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Omnicom Group stock on October 31st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $74.76. 3,434,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

