TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 2,997 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

