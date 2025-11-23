Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $24.00. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 2,867 shares trading hands.
Community Bancorp. Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Community Bancorp. Company Profile
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.
