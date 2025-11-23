Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.3040. Biocorrx shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,656 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Biocorrx to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Biocorrx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

