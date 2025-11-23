EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.68 and traded as high as GBX 148. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 142.50, with a volume of 12,250 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of £37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.33.

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (33.51) earnings per share for the quarter. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

