Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and traded as low as $42.76. Swiss Re shares last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 55,615 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

