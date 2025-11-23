Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.30 and traded as high as GBX 333.20. Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 328, with a volume of 32,201 shares traded.
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.5%
The stock has a market cap of £95.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.50.
Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 4 EPS for the quarter. Global Opportunities Trust had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 83.86%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
